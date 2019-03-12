No Boeing B737 registered in HK

There are no Boeing B737 aircraft registered in Hong Kong, the Civil Aviation Department has said.

The department made the statement in response to media enquiries on Boeing B737 MAX aircraft today.

It said airlines in Hong Kong mainly use locally registered aircraft.

For non-locally registered aircraft operating to and from Hong Kong, from the department’s understanding, SpiceJet of India and Globus Airlines of Russia might currently use B737 MAX aircraft to operate flights to and from Hong Kong International Airport.

The department is contacting the airlines to understand their aircraft assignments.

In addition, Garuda Indonesia of Indonesia and MIAT Mongolian Airlines of Mongolia have used B737 MAX aircraft for flights to and from Hong Kong.

However, their civil aviation authorities have suspended their locally registered B737 MAX aircraft from operation.

Passengers may consult airlines on individual flight arrangements.

As the Federation Aviation Administration of the US affirms the airworthiness of B737 MAX aircraft and the investigation into the Ethiopian Airlines accident is still ongoing, the department will closely monitor the developments, the investigation progress and the information of relevant aviation authorities, it added.