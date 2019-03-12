Frank Chan visits Copenhagen

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan is leading a Hong Kong Maritime & Port Board delegation on a visit to Nordic countries and their first stop today was Copenhagen, Denmark.





They visited the Danish Maritime Authority to learn about the latest developments and the way forward for Denmark's maritime industry, and explore collaboration opportunities between the two places.

This was followed by lunch with representatives from the Global Maritime Forum, a Copenhagen-based international not-for-profit foundation dedicated to promoting the global development of the maritime industry.

Mr Chan thanked the forum for hosting its inaugural annual summit in Hong Kong last year, adding that he hoped both sides would continue to work closely in the future.

Joined by the delegation, he also met representatives from Danish Ship Finance and the Danish Maritime Fund to learn about the development of the ship finance industry in Denmark and the Nordic region, and to promote Hong Kong's ship leasing business and other high value-added maritime services.

Mr Chan and the delegation then held a roundtable meeting with the Baltic & International Maritime Council, Danish Shipping and the Danish Shipbrokers Association to discuss global maritime issues and to promote Hong Kong's strengths as an international maritime centre.