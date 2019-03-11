Patrick Nip visits Tuen Mun

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) is briefed on the sludge incineration technology and the waste-to-energy process adopted in T·PARK in Tuen Mun.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip today visited an inclusive playground and a sludge treatment facility in Tuen Mun.

Mr Nip first toured the inclusive playground in Tuen Mun Park.

The playground is the first barrier-free play space for children in Hong Kong incorporating two natural elements, water and sand, in its design.

Parent-child facilities are available to let parents and children of different physical abilities to enjoy playing together.

Noting the facilities in the playgroup were specially designed to cater for children of different ages, abilities and physical conditions, Mr Nip said children can enjoy the same playing experience and acquire various skills in the course of playing, thereby fostering the balanced development of their body and mind.

"Children's growth and development is one of the priority policy areas of the current-term government. We have spared no effort in providing our children with equal opportunities to learn and grow, and in helping them to bring their talents into full play despite differences in background and ability," he said.

He thanked colleagues of the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and the Architectural Services Department in taking forward the inclusive playground pilot scheme.

Mr Nip then visited T·PARK, the first self-sustaining sludge treatment facility in Hong Kong, and toured its incineration, power generation, desalination and sludge treatment facilities.

He was briefed on the sludge incineration technology adopted at T·PARK as well as its waste-to-energy process.

He learned about the concepts of sustainable development behind the park, the operation of its self-sustaining facilities, as well as waste recycling in Hong Kong.

Mr Nip also discussed district and community affairs with District Councillors.