Edward Yau visits Kwai Tsing

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) tours the Hatch, a social enterprise funded and run by Social Ventures Hong Kong.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today toured a social enterprise and a training centre for the fashion and textile industry in Kwai Tsing.

Mr Yau first visited the Hatch, a social enterprise funded and run by Social Ventures Hong Kong and learned about its operation and vision.

The Hatch works with local enterprises in rebuilding “Made in Hong Kong” brands and provides employment opportunities with a family-friendly and flexible working environment for women from grassroots families in the district.

Mr Yau chatted with its employees to learn about their work and praised the Hatch for its innovative business concept that brings social enterprise and industry together.

He then visited the Pro-Act Training & Development Centre (Fashion Textiles).

Mr Yau toured workshops for woven and knitted fabric and fabric inspection and spoke with trainees to learn about the latest technologies in the industry.

He was pleased the centre provides diversified courses to groom talents and said the Government is committed to promoting the fashion industry's development.

Mr Yau also met District Councillors.