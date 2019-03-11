HK an int’l school hub

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

I’m pleased to say I was here nearly three years ago for the school’s foundation-stone-laying ceremony. It’s gratifying to be back today to see the vision for this school realised, and so superbly. Bringing together the UK's Malvern College and its more than 150 years of tradition with this stunning, state-of-the-art campus, Malvern College Hong Kong is providing quality education to more than 400 students of different nationalities. I understand the number will rise to 700 in the next academic year.

The speakers before me spoke of Malvern’s heritage and philosophy, of providing students with a “holistic education”. I'm delighted to know that the school embraces whole-person development, including leadership training and critical thinking; that Malvern College's students benefit not only from a compelling emphasis on STEM subjects, including coding and robotics workshops, but also sports, art, community service, even a Forest School programme.

As former chairperson of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s International Business Committee, I know the importance of a vibrant international school sector to meet the needs of our large and growing global community. Indeed, Hong Kong is home to Asia’s largest international school sector, with more than 50 international schools in the city. Malvern College is a welcome addition. Schools such as Malvern College Hong Kong expand our educational horizons and our imagination. More than new schools, they create new ways of thinking for our students, our teachers and down the road, for Hong Kong. They make our city even more attractive to global businesses. In doing so, they affirm our status as Asia’s world city.

But for a city like Hong Kong where land is in short supply, the Government has to play a facilitating role in growing the international school sector. That’s why we introduced the School Allocation Exercise. It ensures an open and competitive bidding process for vacant school premises and greenfield sites. In fact, this very site was awarded to Malvern College Hong Kong through that same competitive process in 2014, along with sites allocated to the Shrewsbury International School and the French International School Tseung Kwan O Campus. I had the pleasure of officiating at their opening ceremonies last year.

For Malvern College Hong Kong, I would say that this is an extraordinary location, and fits perfectly with the school’s dedication to international excellence, particularly in science and mathematics, innovation, technology and creativity. Hong Kong Science Park, the Institute of Biotechnology, the Chinese University of Hong Kong and the Education University are all close by. All, in one way or another, are contributing to Hong Kong’s fast-emerging expertise in innovation, technology and creative thinking. I’m confident that Malvern College Hong Kong will build continuing connections of all kinds with these institutions. And I have no doubt that the school, its students and Hong Kong will excel deep into this 21st century of opportunity and boundless promises.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the opening ceremony of Malvern College Hong Kong on March 11.