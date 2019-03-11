Cap on optometry claims proposed

The Government has proposed to cap the maximum usage of Elderly Health Care Vouchers on optometry services at $2,000 for every two years.

Holding press conference today, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said the decision was made after a review on the Elderly Health Care Voucher Scheme.

“In the review by the Department of Health, we have noticed the abnormal high amount of usage of this service both in terms of the claim, per claim, in terms of the money and also the total expenses in terms of using this service.”

According to the review, there were almost 700 optometrists enrolled in the scheme last year and they claimed $760 million, accounting for 27% of the total voucher amount claimed by all types of healthcare professionals.

The median voucher amount per claim by optometrists last year was $1,951, while each eligible senior was given a $2,000 voucher annually.

“In the context of hoping the elderly can make better use of their Elderly Health Care Voucher and not concentrating or over concentrating on one particular service, I think it is appropriate for the Government to look into the situation and that’s why we have suggested this cap.”

Prof Chan added the Government will monitor the situation after the suggested measure has launched.

“The Department of Health will actually have their elderly service outreach team do more education for the elderly as to how they can make better use of the Elderly Health Care Vouchers so that they can actually look into their own situation or health situation.”

The Government also proposed to regularise the scheme at the University of Hong Kong - Shenzhen Hospital, enabling the elderly to keep using vouchers there.