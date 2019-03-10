CE opens E-Prix

Chief Executive Carrie Lam

This is Hong Kong's third season to host the E-Prix, the world's only electric street racing series. It is an electrifying event, and I am delighted to note that the world is watching. I understand that hundreds of media representatives are here, covering this thrilling spectacle, that the race will be broadcast live in over 100 countries, reaching millions of sports fans around the world.

In short, today's E-Prix will surely heighten Hong Kong's standing as the sports and international capital of Asia. With our storied harbour and skyline in the background, Hong Kong's reputation as one of the world's must-see and must-visit cities is sure to be reinforced.

On top of the race, an E-Village has been set up at the harbourfront. Bigger in scale than in previous years, the E-Village will rev up the live music and entertainment, fine food, drinks and good times for the visitors and members of the public.

For that, I am grateful to Formula Electric Operations and Formula Electric Racing (Hong Kong), the event organiser, as well as the FIA (Federation Internationale de l'Automobile), the Hong Kong Automobile Association and all the many race sponsors and partners. My thanks, as well, to our Tourism Commission, the Hong Kong Tourism Board and other Government departments for their invaluable contributions.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gave these remarks at the 2019 FIA Formula E Hong Kong E-Prix Opening Ceremony.