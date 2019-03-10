5k join Vitality Run

Over 5,000 people join the Hong Kong Games’ Vitality Run.

Over 5,000 people joined the 7th Hong Kong Games’ Jockey Club Vitality Run along the Shing Mun River in Sha Tin today.

The event aimed to encourage people to exercise more and participate in the 7th Hong Kong Games.

The run had a 3km and a 10km route.

Participants dressed up to compete for the individual Most Creative Costume Prize and the Overall Best Team Costume Prize.

Their creative and colourful costumes added to the event's joyful atmosphere.

Supporters cheered for the runners along Yuen Wo Road, beside the Shing Mun River and at Sha Tin Sports Ground.

Activities including stage performances, game booths, a family area and a photo corner were held at Yuen Wo Playground.