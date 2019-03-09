Fund benefits 17k children

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today officiated at the Child Development Fund 10th Anniversary Ceremony and reviewed its achievements in the last decade.

Over 800 children, together with their mentors and family members, and representatives of non-governmental organisations and schools attended the ceremony.

Speaking at the ceremony, Mrs Lam noted the fund has so far launched 193 projects, bringing the cumulative number of participants to over 17,000.

She presented long service awards to volunteer mentors, project operators and supporting organisations in recognition of their continued participation in and support for the fund’s projects over the past decade.

A graduation ceremony was also held for some 3,300 graduates under the projects. Graduates staged music and magic performances and shared their experience.