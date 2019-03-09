CE opens cultural venue

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today opened the Eastern District Cultural Square under the Signature Project Scheme.

Mrs Lam officiated at the cultural square's plaque unveiling ceremony, marking its official opening and the commencement of a two-day event featuring a variety show and a carnival.

The Government earmarked a provision of $100 million for each District Council under the scheme for the implementation of signature projects upon its endorsement.

The cultural square is situated at the junction of Tam Kung Temple Road, Tung Hei Road and Oi Lai Street.

Equipped with a covered main stage and a small stage, it can accommodate over 600 spectators, and has more than 2,000 sq m of greening space.

It links up with the Aldrich Bay Promenade, expanding the promenade's leisure area.

It also helps revitalise the surrounding areas and enhances accessibility for the area near the Tam Kung Temple in Shau Kei Wan.