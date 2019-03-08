Solar energy scheme launched

The Government today announced the launch of the Solar Harvest - Solar Energy Support Scheme for Schools & Welfare Non-Governmental Organisations.

The scheme aims to install solar photovoltaic (PV) systems at eligible schools and welfare non-governmental organisations.

Under the scheme, the Electrical & Mechanical Services Department will provide eligible non-government and non-profit-making schools, as well as welfare NGOs which are receiving recurrent subventions from the Social Welfare Department with a one-stop service.

This includes site visits and technical assessments at their premises, design of the solar PV systems, procuring and installing the equipment, and system testing.

The department will also help the schools and welfare NGOs apply to join the Feed-in Tariff (FiT) Scheme.

All expenses of the solar PV system installation and the FiT Scheme application will be covered by Solar Harvest.

The scheme can help young people gain a better understanding of renewable energy.

Schools will be able to use solar PV systems to bolster its science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and environmental education.

The closing date for the scheme’s first batch of applications is April 4.

Click here for information.