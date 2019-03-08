Justice chief visits Central & Western

Ms Cheng (second right) meets members of the Central & Western District Youth Development Network.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng (centre) watches students of King’s College Old Boys’ Association Primary School taking part in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning activities.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited King’s College Old Boys’ Association Primary School in Sheung Wan.

Ms Cheng watched students take part in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning activities.

A special STEM education task force was set up in the school to bolster students’ knowledge in technology and problem solving skills.

She then went to Sai Ying Pun Community Complex to meet members of the Central & Western District Youth Development Network.

Ms Cheng listened to their views on community services and youth development.