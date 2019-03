Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan visited Tsuen Wan today.

Mr Chan first observed the traffic situation on Tsuen Wan Road and was briefed on the availability of parking spaces in the area.

He then toured the Yuen Yuen Care & Attention Home for the Aged, where he learned about its services for the elderly.

Mr Chan rounded off the visit by meeting Tsuen Wan District Councillors to exchange views on local transport and housing issues.