Frank Chan to visit Nordic countries

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan will visit Denmark and Norway from March 11 to 15 to promote Hong Kong as an international maritime centre.

Mr Chan will lead a delegation to be made up of Maritime & Port Board members and representatives of the maritime industry.

The delegation will arrive in Copenhagen on March 11 and visit the Danish Maritime Authority, the Danish Ship Finance and the Danish Maritime Fund.

They will meet local shipowners and industry representatives and tour the Copenhagen Business School.

The delegation will then travel to Oslo on March 13, where Mr Chan will meet Norwegian Minister of Trade & Industry Torbjorn Roe Isaksen.

Mr Chan and the delegation will also meet representatives of DNV GL, an international accredited ship classification society.

On March 15, they will visit Bergen to learn about the development of green shipping.

Mr Chan will return to Hong Kong on March 16. Under Secretary for Transport & Housing Raymond So will be Acting Secretary during his absence.