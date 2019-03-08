Tree planting events set

Three tree planting days will be held in March and April to promote nature conservation and tree preservation.

Jointly held by the Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department and Friends of the Country Parks, the events will take place on March 17 at Tai Lam Country Park, March 31 at Lantau South Country Park and at Pat Sin Leng Country Park on April 14.

People can enroll for the events on those days at the registration point from 9am to 10.30am.

Seedlings and planting tools will be provided.

