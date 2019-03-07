Teresa Cheng visits Bangkok

Ms Cheng meets Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Prajin Juntong.

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng promoted Hong Kong’s legal and dispute resolution services in Bangkok today.

Ms Cheng met Thai Supreme Court President Cheep Jullamon and Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Justice Prajin Juntong in the morning.

At the meetings, Ms Cheng introduced Hong Kong’s legal system and the city’s strengths in providing international legal and dispute resolution services under the Belt & Road Initiative.

Ms Cheng then attended a gathering with business sector representatives and briefed them on Hong Kong’s latest developments.

On arrival in Bangkok on March 6, Ms Cheng attended a dinner hosted by the Ambassador Extraordinary & Plenipotentiary of the People’s Republic of China to the Kingdom of Thailand Lyu Jian.