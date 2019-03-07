Sizes of green form flats standardised

The designs and sizes of Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme (GSH) flats are the same as those for public rental housing flats, the Housing Authority announced today.

Responding to media queries on the size of flats to be sold under the GSH 2019, the authority said the scheme converts rental flats of suitable public rental housing projects into sale flats under the GSH.

In terms of internal floor area, the authority said the standard public rental flat design for one to two people is about 14 sq m.

For flats to be sold under the GSH 2019, the internal floor area of the smallest flats is about 14.1 sq m, the same as public rental flats for one to two people.

It added the measurement of the internal floor area is different from the saleable area, which includes enclosing walls.

The authority said the sales brochure will show the saleable area for all 3,696 flats when it launches the GSH 2019 sale at the end of the year.