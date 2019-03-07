Rex Auyeung new MTR chair

Rex Auyeung will succeed Frederick Ma as MTR Corporation Chairman from July 1.

The appointment is for two and a half years.

Mr Auyeung was appointed with immediate effect as a director of the corporation earlier today.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan thanked Prof Ma for his contribution on the corporation's board over the years.

He noted that under Prof Ma's leadership, the service of the Kwun Tong Line Extension and the South Island Line commenced smoothly, and the Hong Kong Section of the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link started operations in September last year.

Mr Chan added the corporation has also appointed its new Chief Executive Officer.

He also expects the new Chairman and the new Chief Executive Officer will strengthen corporate governance, promote the corporation's steady growth, drive continuous enhancement of the safety and quality of its services, and step up communication with the Government and the community.