CE visits art academy in Beijing

Mrs Lam (second right) tours the facilities of the Central Academy of Fine Arts.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam gives a speech during a visit to Tsinghua University in Beijing.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today visited Tsinghua University and the Central Academy of Fine Arts in Beijing.

In the morning, Mrs Lam briefed more than 300 teachers and students at Tsinghua University on the latest developments in Hong Kong.

She said the city has been focusing on advancing the development of innovation and technology.

With the support of the Central Government and measures to enhance the city’s I&T capabilities, Hong Kong will contribute to the development of an I&T hub in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, she added.

Mrs Lam then visited the Central Academy of Fine Arts, where she toured its museum and classrooms of the School of Chinese Painting and the School of Plastic Arts.

Through the Ministry of Education’s support, the academy will participate in the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions in the 2019-20 school year, she said.

Hong Kong students who wish to pursue careers in fine arts will be able to apply to the prestigious art school through the scheme.

Mrs Lam thanked the academy for supporting Hong Kong students as well as its efforts in promoting arts and cultural exchanges between the city and the Mainland.

The Chief Executive also visited the People’s Daily New Media Tower in the afternoon and attended a dinner hosted by the Business & Professionals Alliance for Hong Kong.

She will return to Hong Kong tomorrow morning.