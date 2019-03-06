Mary Ma appointed to HKEX board

The Government has appointed Mary Ma as a member of the Hong Kong Exchanges & Clearing (HKEX) Board of Directors.

Incumbent board members Anita Fung, Rafael Gil-Tienda and Stephen Yiu were also re-appointed.

They will serve for about two years, from the conclusion of this year’s HKEX annual general meeting to the end of its 2021 annual general meeting.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan said the appointments represent an important safeguard of the interest of the public, adding that the four members are well respected and experienced professionals in the financial services and business sector who also have immense experience in public services.

“Ms Ma has extensive experience in corporate finance, private equity and Mainland businesses. Her rich experience and knowledge in the financial services sector will contribute to the HKEX’s strategies to deepen financial co-operation with the Mainland and promote Hong Kong as a premier capital formation centre.

We trust that all the directors will work closely together to further the development of Hong Kong as a capital raising and risk management platform in the best interest of the public at large.”

Mr Chan also thanked outgoing board member Margaret Leung, whose tenure will be completed after the exchange’s 2019 annual general meeting concludes, for her dedicated services and invaluable contribution in the past six years.