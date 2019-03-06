Sites chosen for green form homes

The Housing Authority today announced its decision to convert two public rental housing developments in Chai Wan and Tsing Yi for use and sale under the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership (GSH) Scheme 2019.

Its Chai Wan site will provide 828 flats and is expected to be ready for occupation by the end of 2022, while the Tsing Yi site will accommodate 2,868 flats and is expected to be ready by the third quarter of 2023.

The authority plans to launch the pre-sale of the flats by the end of this year.

The conversion was approved by the authority's Strategic Planning Committee on March 4, it said, adding the decision was made in light of the positive response to the pilot GSH in 2016 and last year’s GSH.

