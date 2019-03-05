Views on law change to be analysed

The Government will carefully analyse the community’s views on its proposals when amending the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance and the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, Secretary for Security John Lee said today.

Mr Lee told reporters the Government will consider the views it received for the proposals on amending the two ordinances, adding that he hopes to table the amendment bill to the Legislative Council as soon as possible.

Responding to questions about the Taiwan homicide case in which the suspect is a Hong Kong man who is currently in the city, Mr Lee said: “The Taiwan side has already made their request for legal assistance and to handover the suspect to them, so that they will deal with him in accordance with their law.

“They have already made their request. We have also started to contact them, so that we can talk about this matter.

“It is important to highlight that in regard to our dealing with any request from any jurisdiction, we will handle it with mutual respect based on the case merits, so as to ensure the fugitives, the people who have committed serious crime, will face justice.

“So I trust that our two sides will work on the case based on the case merits, so as to ensure that justice is done not just in this case, but justice is done for the whole good of the community.”