Michael Wong visits Kowloon City

Secretary for Development Michael Wong today visited Kowloon City.

Mr Wong first went to the rooftop of a building overlooking the old and new areas of Kowloon City.

He was briefed by the Urban Renewal Authority (URA) Managing Director Wai Chi-sing and its Director (Planning & Design) Wilfred Au on the latest redevelopment plan for the district.

The URA commenced the Kai Tak Road/Sa Po Road Development Scheme in Kowloon City last month.

The project will serve as a connecting point between the older part of Kowloon City and the new Kai Tak Development Area.

Proposed revamping works include providing public car parking spaces and improving the pedestrian walking environment.

Mr Wong also met Kowloon City District Council members.