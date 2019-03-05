Kwai Tsing green station opens

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong (centre) opens the Kwai Tsing Community Green Station.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong today opened the Kwai Tsing Community Green Station.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Mr Wong said the Government is introducing measures including municipal solid waste charging and progressively implementing Producer Responsibility Schemes to promote waste reduction at source, clean recycling, a circular economy, and reduce the overall waste disposal level.

The station promotes waste reduction and clean recycling, and fosters a green community.

The Environmental Protection Department awarded the New Life Psychiatric Rehabilitation Association a three-year service contract to operate the Kwai Tsing station in June last year.

Together with the Kwai Tsing station, there are seven Community Green Stations in operation.

As at the end of 2018, the stations have collected more than 4,200 tonnes of recyclables, received more than 790,000 visitors and organised over 4,000 environmental education events.

Click here for information.