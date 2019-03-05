Health centre tender open, fair

The tendering process for the Kwai Tsing District Health Centre was open and fair, Secretary for Food & Health Prof Sophia Chan said today.

Prof Chan was responding to public concerns over her position as the honorary patron of the Kwai Tsing Safe Community & Healthy City Association, which was awarded the operation service contract for the centre yesterday.

“I am not involved in any of the tendering process. The tendering process of the Government is actually open and fair, and also it involved colleagues from the Food & Health Bureau as well as the Central Tender Board which is outside the Food & Health Bureau.

“I felt that it is probably appropriate for me to resign from the honorary patronage position to alleviate those concerns.”

Prof Chan added she will review the list of organisations she is involved in as a patron, honorary patron or an adviser.

“I will make a decision as to whether I should resign from those positions in those organisations because there will be more of these district health centre networks coming up in the rest of the 17 districts in Hong Kong.”