CE boosts ties in Beijing

Mrs Lam visits the Phoenix International Media Center in Beijing, accompanied by Phoenix Media Investment (Holdings) Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chief Executive Officer Liu Changle (second left).

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) Chairman Yi Huiman and Minister of the National Health Commission Ma Xiaowei in Beijing.

The meetings strengthened co-operation with the Mainland in finance and medicine sectors, with the officials exchanging views on follow-up work for the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.

During her meeting with Mr Yi in the morning, Mrs Lam expressed her gratitude to the Central Government and the CSRC for their long-standing support for Hong Kong in consolidating and enhancing its status as an international financial centre and global offshore renminbi business hub.

She noted that the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect, the Bond Connect and the Mutual Recognition of Funds arrangement implemented in recent years have deepened Hong Kong’s capital markets.

Mrs Lam said as the country continues to promote the opening up of the financial industry and as more RMB assets are included in major international indexes, Hong Kong’s capital markets will be able to play a bigger role and make further contributions.

She also expressed the hope that, with the CSRC’s support, Hong Kong will contribute to project financing and risk management of the Belt & Road Initiative, as well as better leveraging its financial advantages in the bay area development.

In her afternoon meeting with Mr Ma, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to promoting innovation and technology, adding that healthcare technology has been selected as one of the two research clusters to be set up in the Hong Kong Science Park.

Thanking the health commission for its support and guidance, Mrs Lam said she hopes that an innovation system for collaboration in medical services is made available in the bay area development, including the promotion of clinical medical research.

She added that the HKSAR Government is actively advancing the integration of Chinese medicine into the local healthcare system, so that it will assume a more prominent role in local public health.

She thanked the health commission for its support over the years, adding that Hong Kong will have to draw on the Mainland’s experience and strengthen co-operation and exchanges in Chinese medicine-related areas such as hospital design, manpower training and medicine testing.

The Chief Executive also gave interviews to China Central Television, Phoenix TV and people.cn today, and toured the Phoenix International Media Center.

She will attend the opening ceremony of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress tomorrow.