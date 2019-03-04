Future Fund portfolio to revise

The Government will raise the proportion of the Future Fund in the long-term growth portfolio, Financial Secretary Paul Chan said today.

Speaking to the media after attending a radio programme, Mr Chan said half of the some $200-billion fund being managed by the Monetary Authority is placed in the long-term growth portfolio and the other half in the investment portfolio.

Noting the long-term growth portfolio has yielded a better return of up to 13%, Mr Chan said the Government has asked the authority to increase the fund's proportion in this portfolio to 60% in the coming year.

He said a small portion of the fund may be used to invest in local projects, such as outstanding innovation and technology startups in the Science Park, adding four veterans from the financial services sector have been invited to advise on the fund’s investment strategies and portfolios.