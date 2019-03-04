Gov’t cautious on welfare purchases

The Government will be cautious when buying properties for providing welfare services to keep the impact on the property market to the minimum, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said.

Speaking to reporters today, Dr Law said about 20 units will be procured a year, adding there were about 8,000 transactions involving non-residential building units last year.

“Out of 8,000, the impact should be very minimal. I can't say nil, but definitely it should be minimal.”

The welfare chief assured that the Government will, in line with its procurement policy, purchase properties at a reasonable price.

He noted the plan to acquire 60 properties to accommodate more than 130 welfare facilities is just an initial one.

Dr Law said: “In fact, on our list we have more than 400 such kind of service facilities that we require. So the more we can buy, the better.

“It depends on the availability and the suitability of such premises.”