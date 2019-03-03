Land supply ideas being pursued

The Government is pursuing various initiatives to address land shortage, Secretary for Development Michael Wong said.

Speaking to media after attending a radio programme today, Mr Wong said there is no magic wand to tackle the land supply issue in the very short term.

“For the short to medium term, if you take a slightly longer time frame, then there are a lot of initiatives that we are pursuing.”

These initiatives include the Land Sharing Scheme and intensified efforts in town planning or zoning can boost land supply.

“In addition to the demand management measures, there are also measures that the housing side is pursuing in terms of freeing up, for example, public rental housing units under certain criteria so that they can be rented out to other people,” he added.