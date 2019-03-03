CE visits Palace Museum in Beijing

Chief Executive Carrie Lam attended the signing ceremony for the donation by the Ng Teng Fong Charitable Foundation to the Palace Museum and visited China Media Group in Beijing today.

Mrs Lam, accompanied by Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip and the Chief Executive's Office Director Chan Kwok-ki, attended the signing ceremony at the Palace Museum.

Addressing the ceremony, Mrs Lam said the foundation upholds the fine tradition of Hong Kong entrepreneurs fully supporting the museum's work on heritage conservation.





She said Hong Kong has long been a bridge for cultural exchanges between China and the world. The donation will fund the repair of the Palace of Prolonging Happiness and the establishment of a gallery of foreign artefacts.

Mrs Lam thanked the museum for its long-standing support for the set-up of the Hong Kong Palace Museum.

She was pleased to note that the Palace Museum will provide training to the professionals of the Hong Kong Palace Museum on areas including the repair of ancient architectural structures, artefact restoration and management, design of exhibition halls and display of exhibits when carrying out the Palace of Prolonging Happiness project.

Before the ceremony, the Chief Executive toured the Palace of Prolonging Happiness as well as an exhibition showing the palace’s Lunar New Year decorations and activities in the past.

In the morning, Mrs Lam had a working meeting with Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office of the State Council Director Zhang Xiaoming, and gave an interview to China Media Group.