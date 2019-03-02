Joyful Reading Carnival opens

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung opened the Joyful Reading Carnival today.

The two-day carnival, organised by the Education Bureau, is being held at Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill and features reading-related activities, including storytelling, school performances and meet-the-authors sessions.

The venue has been transformed into a reading hub with a reading zone and a display of books on themes such as Chinese history and culture, STEM education, healthy living, moral education, and nature and living.

To arouse public interest in reading, authors and reading experts are also sharing their reading experience and insights, and recommending good books at the event.

