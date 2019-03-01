Report to explain group ban

The report to be submitted to the Central People's Government on the prohibition order against the Hong Kong National Party will outline the legal procedures and facts involved in the matter.

Speaking to the media today, Secretary for Security John Lee said the report will contain details on the whole process regarding how the order was issued and dealt with.

“When the Chief Executive met the press to inform the public about the request of the Central People's Government for her to submit a report on the matter relating to the prohibition order regarding the Hong Kong National Party, she has indicated that the report would likely contain the whole process regarding how the prohibition order was issued and dealt with in accordance with the Societies Ordinance, the legal procedures and also the facts involved in the matter.

“She has also indicated that she would prefer to make her report public subject to legal advice."

On the proposal to amend the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance and the Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters Ordinance, Mr Lee said the amendments seek to plug a loophole.

“The proposal is aiming at one single standard applicable to all places around the world, based on the case merits, without considering all other factors except the safeguards that have long been laid down in the present Fugitive Offenders Ordinance.”