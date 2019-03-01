Toll revision plan to table LegCo

The Government will move a motion at the Legislative Council meeting on March 27 relating to the toll adjustment plan for rationalising traffic among the three cross-harbour tunnels.

Speaking at a press conference today, Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan said the suggested toll changes for private cars, taxis and motorcycles as announced earlier will stay.

It is estimated that an extra $913 million of tolls will be collected between the proposal’s implementation in January, 2020 and the expiry of the Western Harbour Crossing franchise in August, 2023.

Mr Chan said the Government will use the additional toll revenue for setting up a Smart Traffic Fund, which maybe deployed to promote the use of innovation and technology in easing traffic jams and boosting road safety.

He said the opening of Central-Wan Chai Bypass has improved traffic along roads connecting the Western Harbour Crossing in Central, providing a favourable condition for traffic rationalisation among the three cross-harbour tunnels.

He urged lawmakers to support the proposal.

“We need to make our best endeavour to push the toll rationalisation proposal through the Legislative Council.

“Basically this is a scheme that will help smooth our traffic along the three cross-harbour tunnels, and it will benefit all of us, including particularly those who are taking public transport every day, the commercial operation through cargo movement and logistic movement, and also taxi and minibuses.”

Apart from the toll adjustment plan, the transport chief said the Government will also implement the Electronic Road Pricing Pilot Scheme in Central and nearby areas.

The Transport Department will also explore idea of "congestion charging" and review the toll levels of all government tunnels and roads, Mr Chan said, adding the review will be completed before the Western Harbour Crossing franchise expires.