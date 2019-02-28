Land Sale Programme unveiled

Secretary for Development Michael Wong announced the Government's 2019-20 Land Sale Programme today.

Fifteen residential sites are on the list. Four are on Hong Kong Island, five are in Kowloon and six are in the New Territories. They will provide about 8,850 units.

Including railway property development projects, Urban Renewal Authority projects and private development or redevelopment projects, the potential land supply for the year is expected to have a capacity for 15,540 flats.

The railway property development projects are those owned by the MTR Corporation at Wong Chuk Hang Station and LOHAS Park.

Mr Wong noted the Task Force on Land Supply has repeatedly pointed out that Hong Kong has a scarcity of land resources, especially in the short to medium term.

“I think we would very frankly point it out so that the entire community understands the challenges that we are now facing and hopefully, will assist the Government in our efforts to produce more land,” he said.

In the first quarter of the year, private housing land supply from various sources will provide about 2,400 flats, including two residential sites in Kai Tak.

The Government will also include one commercial site in Kai Tak, estimated to provide about 32,000 sq m of floor area.

The site, adjacent to the Kai Tak Sports Park, is for hotel use and will provide about 300 hotel rooms.