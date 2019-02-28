Rules govern welfare purchases

The Government's proposal to allocate $20 billion to purchase 60 properties to accommodate more than 130 welfare facilities will not provide any benefits to the private sector.

Such facilities will include day child care centres, neighbourhood elderly centres and on-site pre-school rehabilitation services.

Speaking at a press conference today on initiatives in the 2019-20 Budget, Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong said the properties will be distributed in the 18 districts, adding that existing rules will ensure there is no impression of providing benefits to the private sector.

Dr Law said: “No matter if we are renting or if we are buying things from the market, there is always a transaction between the public sector and the private sector.

“We have rules, procurement policies governed by our Financial Services & Treasury Bureau, and also with rules governed by the ICAC in guiding our procurement policy. Our procurement policy also has to be consistent with the World Trade Organization requirements. So we have full confidence when we are acquiring these units from the private sector.”

As the Government is buying only 20 units per year in the coming three years, it would not have any significant impact on the market, Dr Law said.