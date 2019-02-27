Paul Chan attends budget forum

Financial Secretary Paul Chan attended a televised forum on the 2019-20 Budget this evening, highlighting his initiatives on diversifying the economy, boosting healthcare services and building a liveable city.

He said he gave an analysis in his Budget the global political and economic landscape, and the direction of Hong Kong’s economic development amid the uncertain external environment.

He also outlined the Government’s plan on diversifying the economy by investing in the financial services industry as well as innovation and technology.

On healthcare services, Mr Chan noted he will deploy $16 billion to set up a public healthcare stabilisation fund, upgrade medical equipment in public hospitals, increase the salary and allowance of the medical and ward supporting staff, and expand drug subsidy for patients.

To make Hong Kong a more liveable city, Mr Chan said he will allocate $600 million to refurbish over 200 public toilets by phases.

Another $6 billion will be earmarked for developing new harbourfront promenades, in addition to his proposal of setting up a $200-million Urban Forestry Support Fund, he added.