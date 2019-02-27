Gov’t willing to invest in HK: CE

The 2019-20 Budget shows the Government is willing to invest in Hong Kong’s future, Chief Executive Carrie Lam said.

Speaking to the media at the airport before departing for Bangkok today, Mrs Lam said the Budget will provide $150 billion in new resources, about double the combined amount off the revised surplus this year and the surplus estimated for the coming year.

Public expenditure for the five-year period up to 2023-24 in the Medium Range Forecast is expected to exceed 20% of the city’s GDP.

Mrs Lam said this shows the current term Government is willing to invest for the future and relieve people’s burden.

The Chief Executive said a range of measures in the Budget are in line with the key points listed in her Policy Address, such as innovation and technology development.

Mrs Lam added Hong Kong should keep investing in I&T.

She also said the measures outlined in the Budget will prepare Hong Kong in facing economic downside risks and external headwinds this year.