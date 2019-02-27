HK must unite to face challenges

Financial Secretary Paul Chan

I remember that one morning when I settled my bill at a cha chaan teng (Hong Kong-style café) in Hung Hom, the cashier lady told me that as the mother of a mentally-handicapped child, she was acutely aware how inadequate the support was and hoped that the Government would provide more care homes for people with disabilities.

On another occasion, a girl from a grass-roots family attended a function in my official residence. Her mother told me that she had made use of the $2,000 school expenses allowance for needy students introduced last year to enrol her child in an interest class outside school to develop her potential. She hoped the allowance would be granted again this year.

In recent months, I also exchanged ideas with public healthcare personnel on a number of occasions. I gained insight into the problems they faced, and heard their suggestions on how to improve healthcare services. From these encounters, I was greatly inspired by the aspirations and strong hopes of the people I met, and deeply moved by their sincerity and candidness.

I set off from the bottom of my heart and listen with care. The opportunity to put forward measures that meet people’s needs and expectations is what drives me in preparing this Budget.

However, resources are not infinite and trade-offs are inevitable. The Government has to prioritise its policy initiatives by taking into account the interests of all. No matter how many resources we put into solving problems, solutions do not happen overnight. This is especially true for difficult problems that have beset our community for many years. But I firmly believe that challenges are meant to be overcome as long as we devote resources and tackle them step by step.

Only with adequate resources can we improve services and enhance people’s quality of life. We must continue to leverage our edges and seize opportunities to promote a diversified economy. Now that the economic environment is fraught with uncertainties and challenges, we must get ourselves well prepared.

Hard-working and flexible, Hong Kong people have weathered tough times and grown tougher. With confidence, hope and concerted efforts, we will definitely be able to see the sunshine through the clouds!



Financial Secretary Paul Chan made these remarks to conclude his 2019-20 Budget speech on February 27.