Central Gov't backs group ban

The Central People's Government (CPG) has issued a letter to Chief Executive Carrie Lam endorsing the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government’s decision to prohibit the operation of the Hong Kong National Party in accordance with the law.

Disclosing the contents of the letter to the media today, Mrs Lam said the CPG noted that the Secretary for Security made an order to prohibit the operation of the National Party on September 24, 2018.

On February 19, the Chief Executive in Council of the Hong Kong SAR decided and confirmed the order made by the Secretary for Security was effective. The CPG supports the decision.

The letter reiterated that in accordance with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the HKSAR of the People's Republic of China, the HKSAR has the constitutional responsibility to safeguard national security in accordance with the law.

It also pointed out that it is the duty of the HKSAR Government and a shared obligation of all Chinese people, including the compatriots in Hong Kong, to safeguard the sovereignty and unity as well as territorial integrity of the country.

The letter also stated that the Chief Executive is accountable to the CPG and the HKSAR in accordance with the law.

The Chief Executive was also instructed to submit a report to the CPG regarding the ban on the Hong Kong National Party in accordance with the law and related circumstances.

Mrs Lam said the ban is in line with the HKSAR Government’s zero tolerance stance on acts advocating Hong Kong independence.

Expressing its support in the form of a letter, the CPG gives due recognition to the work of HKSAR Government, she added.

“Its request for the Chief Executive to submit a report to the CPG on the HKSAR Government’s handling of circumstances in relation to the matter, manifests the constitutional responsibility of the Chief Executive, who is accountable to the CPG.”

Mrs Lam also said the report will likely cover the process, the facts and the legal procedures for the prohibition of the operation of the National Party by the HKSAR Government, demonstrating the HKSAR Government acts according to the law.

The Chief Executive added that she is inclined to make the report public, but having regard to possible judicial reviews lodged by the individuals concerned, she will seek the advice of the Department of Justice on whether this can be done.