CE meets Russian foreign minister

Chief Executive Carrie Lam today met Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergey Lavrov at Government House.

Welcoming Mr Lavrov's first visit to Hong Kong, Mrs Lam briefed him on the city's latest developments.

She said the Outline Development Plan for the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area will bring massive opportunities to city. Hong Kong will play a key role in the initiative, especially in the development of a global innovation and technology hub in the bay area with Hong Kong’s advantages.

Mrs Lam also noted Hong Kong and Russia have made good progress in the co-operation in various areas, with the total merchandise trade up more than 20% over 2017 to around $35.8 billion last year.

The Chief Executive said she looks forward to an early agreement on the promotion and protection of investment between both sides.

On Hong Kong’s plan to set up an economic and trade office in Moscow, Mrs Lam said she is pleased to learn that the Russian Government has responded positively towards the proposal.

The office will take co-operation between the two places in economic affairs and trade, I&T and youth exchanges to a new level, she added.