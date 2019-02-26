Welfare chief tours Sha Tin

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong (second left) chats with home-based carers during his visit to Sha Tin.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong toured Sha Tin today to take a closer look at child care services.

He visited the Hong Kong Single Parents Association Jockey Club Neighbourhood Support Centre which runs the Neighbourhood Support Child Care Project under the Social Welfare Department.

The centre also offers help to parents of newborns with funding from a charitable organisation.

Dr Law said the Government will boost child care services through a multipronged strategy, such as planning child care centres, improving the manning ratio and raising the relevant subsidy.

During the district visit, he also met Sha Tin District Councillors to exchange views on labour and welfare issues.