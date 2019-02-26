FS to present Budget on Wed

Financial Secretary Paul Chan will present his 2019-20 Budget at the Legislative Council at 11am tomorrow.

The Budget Speech and related documents will go online simultaneously.

Copies of the speech and a leaflet highlighting key proposals will be available for collection from about 1.15pm at the Home Affairs Department’s 20 enquiry centres and a counter at the footbridge entrance to the Central Government Offices at Tamar.

The public can also get the leaflet at various locations including government offices, MTR stations and shopping centres in public housing estates.

