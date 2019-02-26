HK an arbitration hub: SJ

Mainland enterprises can make use of Hong Kong’s arbitration services to capitalise on the city’s unique advantages, Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng said today.

Returning from her visit to Beijing, Ms Cheng told reporters at the airport that she hopes a platform can be created for Hong Kong, Macau and the Mainland to boost mutual understanding of the legal strengths each place can offer.

This in turn would enable proposals to be drafted to benefit the enterprises and people of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, she added.

On the proposed amendments to the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance, Ms Cheng noted that if implemented, the amendments could plug loopholes in the existing legislation.



She added that the revisions are still in the consultation phase and the Secretary for Security will listen to people’s views during this period.