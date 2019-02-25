Belt-Road sharing session held

The Commerce & Economic Development Bureau and the State-owned Assets Supervision & Administration Commission of the State Council jointly held the Belt & Road: Hong Kong - IN Sharing Session on Risk Management today.

About 220 participants discussed the risks associated with investing in and operating Belt & Road projects as well as the role of Hong Kong's financing and professional services platforms in managing such risks.

Opening the event, Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau said Hong Kong enjoys a multitude of advantages, especially in the professional services sectors.

Mr Yau said Hong Kong has a rich pool of internationally recognised talents with abundant experience in project financing and fundraising, legal services, dispute resolution, accounting, insurance, business consultancy, risk assessment and management, construction, architecture, transport and more.

These professionals stand ready to offer world-class risk assessment, consultancy and management services to enterprises in mitigating risks associated in Belt & Road development, he added.

Representatives from 10 state-owned enterprises, local enterprises and professionals, including those in insurance, account and consulting services, surveying, valuation and relevant consulting services had in-depth exchanges at the session.

A business matching session was also held.