Justice chief visits Beijing

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited the Supreme People’s Court and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.

Ms Cheng met Supreme People’s Court Vice-presidents Luo Dongchuan and Yang Wanming in the morning, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Treaty & Law Director-General Xu Hong in the afternoon.

They discussed matters relating to dispute resolution services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt & Road regions.

Ms Cheng will return to Hong Kong tomorrow.