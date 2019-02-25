Justice chief visits Beijing
February 25, 2019
Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng today visited the Supreme People’s Court and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.
Ms Cheng met Supreme People’s Court Vice-presidents Luo Dongchuan and Yang Wanming in the morning, and Ministry of Foreign Affairs Department of Treaty & Law Director-General Xu Hong in the afternoon.
They discussed matters relating to dispute resolution services in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and the Belt & Road regions.
Ms Cheng will return to Hong Kong tomorrow.