Ballots drawn for green form flats

Housing Authority Subsidised Housing Committee Chairman Stanley Wong (left) and Assistant Director of Housing (Housing Subsidies) Alan Hui, officiate at the Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2018 ballot drawing ceremony.

Ballots were drawn today for the Sale of Green Form Subsidised Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2018.

The open ballot, conducted by the Housing Authority, determines the priority sequence of the applications.

Eligible applicants will receive notifications for flat selection in batches from the end of March.

More than 2,500 flats of Lai Tsui Court at Lai Chi Kok Road in Cheung Sha Wan have been put up for sale.

Prices range from $930,000 to $3.1 million for flats ranging from 17.1 sq m to 42 sq m.

More than 40,000 applications were received, comprising about 28,000 carried-over Green Form applications from Sale of Home Ownership Scheme Flats 2018.

These carried-over applications will be cancelled if the applicants have successfully purchased a flat under the Sale of Home Ownership Scheme.