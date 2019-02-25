Show on children’s pastimes opens

A picture taken in the 1970s showing children playing Chinese billiards is on display at the Pleasure & Leisure: A Glimpse of Children’s Pastimes in Hong Kong exhibition.

An exhibition showcasing how children's pastimes in Hong Kong evolved from the 1950s to the 1980s opened today.

Held by the Public Records Office of the Government Records Service, the Pleasure & Leisure: A Glimpse of Children's Pastimes in Hong Kong exhibition outlines the transformation of Hong Kong society in those years.

Historical photographs, audio-visual materials and government archival records on display at the exhibition show how children spent their leisure time in the old days, as well as how toys and games, recreational facilities and community activities for children evolved over the decades.

Members of the public were invited to contribute photographs and plastic or metallic toys from that period.

Selected photographs and toys from the public will be showcased at the exhibition and on its dedicated webpage.

The exhibition is open from Monday to Friday from 9am to 5.45pm, except public holidays, at the Hong Kong Public Records Building in Kwun Tong.

Admission is free.

