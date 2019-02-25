Flower show photos invited

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department is inviting applications for the Hong Kong Flower Show photo competition.

The show will be held in Victoria Park from March 15 to 24.

The competition is divided into three parts, including the Portrait of TVB Artistes & Miss Hong Kong category. Its shooting session will be held on March 14.

The number of entrants for this category is limited to 1,000 and enrolment is required.

Advanced enrolment is not necessary for the other two categories of Flowers and Snapshots.

Entries must be submitted by April 16.

