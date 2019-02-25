Mainland uni applications to open

Students planning to enrol in the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions can apply online from March 1 to 20, the Education Bureau said today.

The 112 Mainland institutions will assess applicants based on their Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination results, exempting them from taking the Mainland’s Joint Entrance Examination for Universities.

Candidates sitting for the HKDSE Examination this year are eligible for enrolment.

Students can file applications through the Joint Enrolment Office website and make online appointments for on-site confirmation.

They should turn up in person from March 11 to 29, excluding weekends, at the Kowloon Tong Education Services Centre, or the on-site confirmation centre in Sheung Wan during the same period excluding Sundays.

Institutions can arrange interviews with candidates. Admission results will be posted on the website in late July and supplementary enrolment will be conducted at the same time.

