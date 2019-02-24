HK Games pledging ceremony held

A cheering team performs to showcase the uniqueness and vitality of its district at the competition.

The pledging ceremony for the 7th Hong Kong Games was held simultaneously for the first time with the 18 Districts' Cheering Team Competition at Queen Elizabeth Stadium today.

Officiating at the ceremony, Under Secretary for Home Affairs Jack Chan said the inter-district sports competitions will commence soon.

He encouraged the public to watch the Games and cheer on the athletes.

Also officiating at the ceremony, 7th Hong Kong Games Organising Committee Chairman David Yip said the rugby sevens will be included as a new demonstration sport in the Games and more opportunities will be provided for people with disabilities to participate in sports.

"Members of the public participated actively in the athlete selection of the 7th Hong Kong Games, with the participation of more than 7,400 people, an increase of 1,000 compared to the last HKG. More than 3,300 athletes were nominated to represent their districts to take part in the competition," he added.

The 7th Hong Kong Games will be held from April 28 to June 2.

Cheerleaders from the 18 districts showcased the uniqueness and vitality of their districts today through their performances combining dancing, cheering and chanting.

The winning teams will perform at the opening ceremony of the Games.

